Trump to visit India in next one-two years, his friendship with PM Modi is real: US ambassador Sergio Gor US Ambassador Sergio Gor announced that President Donald Trump is likely to visit India within one to two years and confirmed India's upcoming inclusion in the US-led PaxSilica technology alliance.

New Delhi:

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor announced on Monday during his address after assuming charge that President Donald Trump will visit India in next one-two years. Amid the trade and tariff tensions, Gor also added that the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump is "real" and that real friends can resolve their difference. "I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end...I hope President Donald Trump will visit India in next one-two years," he added.

India set to join PaxSilica as full member

During his address, the Ambassador also unveiled a key strategic move, announcing that India will be invited next month to join PaxSilica as a full member. PaxSilica is the United States' latest initiative aimed at building a secure and innovation-driven global silicon and semiconductor supply chain. Gor explained that the grouping seeks to integrate cooperation across critical minerals, energy inputs, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor technology, artificial intelligence infrastructure and logistics. Gor said, "I am pleased to announce that India will be invited to join PaxSilica as a full member next month," adding that the initiative already includes Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Israel. He emphasised that India's inclusion reflects its rising influence in global technology, manufacturing and innovation ecosystems. The initiative is seen as Washington’s push to create resilient and trusted supply chains in an increasingly competitive tech landscape.

India's growing strategic role recognised

The Ambassador noted that PaxSilica aligns with India's expanding position in the global semiconductor and digital innovation space. Several nations, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Israel, have partnered with the United States on the PaxSilica declaration signed recently in Washington DC. The platform is expected to create a strong multilateral network dedicated to technological advancement and secure supply chains.

Ambitious agenda for India-US relations

Gor underlined that India remains one of Washington’s most crucial partners and that he intends to pursue a highly ambitious agenda during his tenure. “No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect, and leadership to the table,” he said.

Trade deal talks continue despite challenges

Speaking about the awaited India-US trade agreement, the Ambassador acknowledged the complexities involved but expressed confidence that negotiations are moving forward. “Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow. India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there,” Gor said. He added that cooperation would continue across areas including security, counter-terrorism, energy, technology, education and health.

