'True courage': PM Modi praises two women Navy officers who crossed point Nemo The two women Navy officers sailed aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, overcoming extreme weather and challenges.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday applauded two women Navy officers, Lieutenant Commanders Dilna K and Rupa A, during his Mann Ki Baat radio programme. The women officers were praised for their courageous journey to Point Nemo, the Earth’s most remote location. The officers sailed aboard Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, overcoming extreme weather and challenges. Point Nemo, located in the South Pacific Ocean, is approximately 2,688 kilometers away from the nearest land. The officers reached this remote spot during the third leg of their journey from Lyttelton, New Zealand, to Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.

“Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Roopa have exemplified true courage and unshakable resolve during the Navika Sagar Parikrama. #MannKiBaat,” shared PMO India on X (formerly Twitter). During the broadcast, PM Modi spoke directly with the officers. “So, with me, I have Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Rupa. Are you both with me?” he asked. The officers responded, and PM Modi greeted them warmly.

PM Modi celebrates women’s strength during Navratri

Addressing the nation during the festival of Navratri, PM Modi introduced the two officers as shining examples of courage and determination.“During this time of Navratri, we worship Shakti, the divine feminine power. We celebrate the strength of women. From business to sports, and from education to science, take any field, you will find the daughters of our country excelling everywhere. Two brave officers of the Indian Navy...they have shown us what courage and determination truly mean,” he said asking, "Rupa, I want to know about your experience during the circumnavigation. The country is eager to hear it. I am sure this was no easy task, you must have faced many difficulties."

Lieutenant Commander Rupa described the voyage as a life-changing opportunity granted by the Indian Navy and the government. "In life, we sometimes get an opportunity that changes our lives. This circumnavigation was one such opportunity given to us by the Indian Navy and the Indian government,” she said.

The officers underwent three years of training in navigation, communication, emergency management, and boat handling to prepare for the mission.

She recalled battling severe storms in the Southern Ocean, towering waves, freezing Antarctic temperatures, and winds reaching 90 kmph. When PM Modi asked how they managed the harsh weather, the officers explained, “We wore six to seven layers of clothing to stay warm, and sometimes used a gas stove to warm our hands. On calm days, we drifted silently with the sails down, which tested our patience. People will be amazed that our daughters of India endured such hardships.”

The journey included stops in Australia, New Zealand, Fort Stanley, and South Africa, where the officers engaged with local communities and represented India’s presence globally. At Fort Stanley, a remote island with a population of 3,500, they found a “mini India” with 45 Indian residents who welcomed them warmly.

PM Modi inspires the next generation

PM Modi concluded his conversation by addressing the youth of India, especially young women: “Listening to you, Dilna and Rupa, I feel immense excitement and admiration for your courage. Your hard work, success, and achievements will inspire the youth of our country. Keep flying the tricolor high. I wish you both all the very best for your future endeavors.”

As part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission, the officers also collected water samples at Point Nemo to contribute to scientific research.