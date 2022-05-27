Friday, May 27, 2022
     
  NCB files chargesheet in drugs-on-cruise case, SRK's son Aryan Khan excluded
  Use of drones will rise in sectors such as agriculture, sports, defence and disaster management: PM Modi after inaugurating Drone Festival
  NSA Ajit Doval discusses situation in Afghanistan and region with his regional counterparts at 4th Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan
Trivitron Healthcare develops RTPCR-based test kit to detect Monkeypox virus

Trivitron Healthcare has 15 manufacturing facilities in India, USA, Finland, Turkey and China to roll out medical technology products.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2022 16:24 IST
Monkeypox, Trivitron Healthcare, Monkeypox detection kit, Monkeypox virus, cases of monkeypox virus,
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Several suspected cases of Monkeypox have been identified in various countries.

Medical devices company Trivitron Healthcare on Friday said it has developed a real-time PCR-based kit for the detection of Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) virus.

Several suspected cases of Monkeypox have been identified in various countries. Research works are currently underway to further understand the epidemiology, sources of spread, and the patterns of transmission of the virus.

"India has always been at the forefront of extending help to the world, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time also the world needs assistance," Trivitron Healthcare Group Chief Executive Officer Chandra Ganjoo said in a statement.

"As a responsible MedTech product manufacturer, we feel that the current situation calls for immediate measures to stop the viral spread," he added. 

Trivitron has 15 manufacturing facilities in India, USA, Finland, Turkey and China to roll out medical technology products.

