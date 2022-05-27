Trivitron Healthcare develops RTPCR-based test kit to detect Monkeypox virus

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Several suspected cases of Monkeypox have been identified in various countries.

Highlights Trivitron Healthcare develops RTPCR test kit to detect monkeypox virus

Several suspected cases of Monkeypox have been identified in various countries

Research works are currently underway to further understand the epidemiology of the virus

Medical devices company Trivitron Healthcare on Friday said it has developed a real-time PCR-based kit for the detection of Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) virus.

Several suspected cases of Monkeypox have been identified in various countries. Research works are currently underway to further understand the epidemiology, sources of spread, and the patterns of transmission of the virus.

"India has always been at the forefront of extending help to the world, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this time also the world needs assistance," Trivitron Healthcare Group Chief Executive Officer Chandra Ganjoo said in a statement.

"As a responsible MedTech product manufacturer, we feel that the current situation calls for immediate measures to stop the viral spread," he added.

Trivitron has 15 manufacturing facilities in India, USA, Finland, Turkey and China to roll out medical technology products.

