Tripura: Section 144 imposed in Khowai after 12 people including 3 cops injured in attack

Section 144 was imposed in the Teliamura area in Khowai district after a police vehicle in which TMC candidates and polling agents were returning home after election results were declared in Tripura on Sunday was attacked. The incident happened at Ompi Chowmuhani when the TMC candidates and polling agents were returning home under police protection.

According to Police, Khowai, a group of people attacked a bus that was ferrying TMC supporters.

"Twelve people including three cops sustained injuries in the attack. Section 144 has been imposed in Teliamura Municipal Council area," said Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Khowai.TMC alleged that BJP supporters were behind the attack, a charge denied by the state's ruling party.

"Unidentified miscreants broke window glass of the police vehicle in which the persons were travelling. They were slightly injured and we had to baton charge to disperse the mob," a police officer said.

"Due to baton charge, six attackers were also injured," he added.

The local administration imposed prohibitory orders indefinitely in the Teliamura municipal council area after the incident, officials said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again retained its power in the crucial Tripura civic body polls and restricted the Opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) from scoring maiden seats.

The BJP pulverised TMC and the Left, capturing the state's 14 civic bodies where it now has 329 of the 334 seats. The BJP won all the 15 seats in the Teliamura Municipal Council. The TMC and TIPRA Motha could get hold of only one seat each.

