Tripura student killing: Shashi Tharoor condemns incident, calls it a 'national disgrace' Reacting to the student’s death, Shashi Tharoor said the crime went far beyond a single act of violence. “The brutal killing in Uttarakhand is not just a tragedy it is a national disgrace,” he said in a social media post.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday condemned the killing of a 24-year-old postgraduate student from Tripura in Dehradun, calling it a “national disgrace” and warning that such incidents reflect a disturbing rise in racism and social prejudice in parts of the country.

Reacting to the student’s death, Tharoor said the crime went far beyond a single act of violence. “The brutal killing in Uttarakhand is not just a tragedy it is a national disgrace,” he said in a social media post.

What is the Tripura student case?

The victim, Angel Chakma, an MBA student at a private university in Dehradun, succumbed to stab injuries on December 26, more than two weeks after he was allegedly attacked by a group of men in the Selaqui area on December 9.

According to police, the assault took place near a liquor outlet following an argument. Senior sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar of Selaqui police station said both the victim and the accused had consumed alcohol at the time of the incident. Angel suffered serious stab wounds and remained under treatment before his condition deteriorated.

Tharoor said the young man was “racially abused” and “dehumanized with slurs” such as “Chinese” and “momo” before being killed. Calling Angel a “proud Indian,” the Congress leader said the attack highlighted how people from the Northeast continue to face discrimination and violence based on their appearance.

“This was not an isolated act of violence,” Tharoor said. “It was the culmination of prejudice and a failure of our society to recognize and respect its own diversity.”

Warning of a broader pattern, Tharoor described the rise of racism in North India as “shocking and deeply shameful,” noting that it is often dismissed as casual mockery or overlooked due to systemic apathy.

He stressed that discrimination against Northeastern communities strikes at the core of India’s identity. “The Northeast is not a distant appendage to India it is central to who we are. Yet its people are routinely subjected to profiling, exclusion, and abuse. This must end,” he said.

While demanding strict legal action, Tharoor also urged moral accountability. “We must demand justice for Angel not only in the courts, but in the conscience of the nation. His death must not become just another statistic or fleeting headline,” he said. He called on institutions to act, urging schools to teach inclusive histories, the media to portray Northeastern Indians with dignity, and society at large to confront and unlearn its biases.

Police action and arrests

Police have registered a case and formed a special team to track down the remaining accused. Five people Avinash Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Ayush Badoni and Sumit were arrested on December 14, according to police. One accused, described as the mastermind, remains absconding. He is reportedly from Nepal and was living in Haridwar.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the main accused.