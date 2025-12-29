Tripura student killing: CM Dhami speaks to Angel Chakma's father, assures of strict action against accused Tripura student killing: Dhami expressed grief over Angel's death and said he is extremely saddened by the incident. The chief minister informed Tarun that five of the six accused have been arrested.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Tarun Prasad Chakma, the father of 24-year-old Angel Chakma from Tripura, who was killed in Dehradun earlier this month, assuring him that the accused will be strictly punished and the victim will be given timely justice.

Dhami also expressed grief over Angel's death and said he is extremely saddened by the incident. The chief minister informed Tarun that five of the six accused have been arrested. The sixth accused, identified as Yagyaraj Awasthi, has likely fled to Nepal, and a team has been sent there to nab him, Dhami said.

"I have ordered strict action. Five accused have been arrested. We have also ordered a reward for the sixth accused. I am extremely saddened, and I can understand your pain. The accused will be strictly punished," Dhami told Tarun, adding that he also spoke with Tripura Chief Minister Manish Saha about the incident.

In addition to this, he has also briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the actions taken by the Uttarakhand government, Dhami told Tarun. "We stand with your entire family. This incident is... I can understand your pain. Please take care of yourself," Dhami said.

Angel Chakma's killing

Angel, hailing from Nandannagar in West Tripura district, was pursuing an MBA at a private university in Dehradun. He used to stay in the city with his younger brother Michael. On December 9, he was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur. He succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

So far, the police have arrested five accused, including two juveniles, and sent a team to Nepal to nab the sixth killer. The police have also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for him.

Tarun, who is posted in Manipur with the Border Security Force (BSF), has alleged that "racial slurs" were hurled at his son by the accused. However, the police have denied that the case involves "racial abuse".

The police have registered a case under sections 115(2), 118, and 351(3) (for bodily harm and threats) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS was added to the case after Angel died.