Coronavirus in Tripura: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally at 198

Coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 198 after four more persons tested positive for the infection in the state, officials said on Tuesday. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 33, while 165 patients have so far recovered from the infection. All the new cases were of people who have returned from Mumbai recently, they said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday night tweeted "990 samples have been tested today in Tripura for COVID-19. Among them 4 persons found COVID19 positive. All of them have returned from Mumbai, Maharashtra by train.

Meanwhile, a press statement from the state COVID-19 control room said that 16,349 out of 26,943 people who were placed under surveillance for coronavirus till date have completed their 14 days observation period and were discharged.

At present 10,594 are currently under surveillance including 300 people in different quarantine centres across Tripura and 10,294 people under home quarantine.

