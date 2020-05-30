Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Tripura: 10 new COVID-19 cases reported, tally reaches 254

Coronavirus cases in Tripura rose to 254 after ten people, including eight who returned from Bangladesh recently, have tested positive for the infection in the state, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday. The eight had returned on Thursday through the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP). The others who tested positive are a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from its 86th battalion and a person who returned from Gurugram recently.

However, none of the 166 passengers who flew from Kolkata on Friday in the first flight operated since the imposition of the lockdown were found to be infected.

The government is taking all precautionary measures to keep everyone secure, Deb said in a tweet on Friday.

Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that out of 29,359 persons who were placed under surveillance, 18,078 have completed their 14-day observation period and were discharged.

At present, 11,281 people are under surveillance, including 510 housed in quarantine centres and the rest in home quarantine.

Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson, said, "6,355 persons have been tested per million population. This is one of the highest testing rates in the country.

(With PTI Inputs)

