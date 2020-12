Image Source : ANI Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb has said that he will go to Vivekananda Maidan on December 13 and ask people of Tripura to come there and tell him whether he should stay as chief minister of the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that he will go to Vivekananda Maidan on December 13 and ask people of Tripura to come there and tell him whether he should stay as chief minister of the state. He said if people don't support me, I'll inform party high command. Biplab's statement has come amid 'Biplab Hatao, BJP Bachao' slogan' that were allegedly raised during BJP state incharge VK Sonkar's visit.

