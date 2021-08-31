Tripura Cabinet Expansion: Three new ministers to join Biplab Deb govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb

Amidst open resentment by a section of ruling BJP MLAs and leaders in Tripura, with the inclusion of three new faces, the much expected Cabinet expansion would take place on Tuesday.

Former Tripura BJP vice president Ram Prasad Paul, young legislator Sushanta Chowdhury and party's northern Tripura leader Bhagaban Chandra Das, all new faces, are likely to be the new ministers in the first ever Cabinet expansion in the three-and-a-half year old BJP led alliance ministry.

With the elevation of 47-year-old Das, the long awaited demand for a minister belonging to the Schedule Caste (SC) community would be fulfilled. According to reports, those BJP MLAs would not be accommodated in the cabinet, they would be the chairpersons from among the 31 Public Sector Undertakings and Corporations.

The ruling BJP has activated the governance and the party organisations all across the state ahead of the 2023 assembly election.

Since the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) government assumed office on March 9, 2018, three ministerial berths were lying vacant and in May 2019 former Health and Information Technology Minister Sudip Roy Barman was sacked following differences with the Chief Minister and the vacancy in the ministry rose to four.

