Tripura: 2 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive; state total at 154

Image Source : PTI Tripura: 2 more BSF personnel test COVID-19 positive

Two more Border Security Force (BSF) jawans tested positive for coronavirus in Tripura on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 154, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. "In a massive COVID19 test among 750 civilian and BSF in Dhalai dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 positive. All patients are responding well to the treatment. With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our state will be corona free," Deb tweeted.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Law Minister and cabinet spokesman Ratan Lal Nath said the frequency of corona tests in the state is higher than the national average.

"When the national average is 1280 per million, it is 2400 per million in Tripura. So far as the frequency of tests is concerned, Tripura stands fifth after Delhi, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," he said.

Nath said samples from 10,344 people were collected so far of which 9,794 tests were completed.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read | 17 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

Also Read | Tripura: 24 BSF jawans test coronavirus positive; state tally at 88​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage