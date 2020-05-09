Image Source : PTI 17 BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura: CM Biplab Deb

17 persons found COVID-19 positive in Tripura today from 86th Battalion- BSF Ambassa. No civilian found positive among them, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Total COVID-19 active cases in Tripura now stands 132.

Earlier, a total of 24 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Thursday. All the fresh cases were reported in the 86th battalion headquarters of the BSF located at Ambassa in Dhalai district.

— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 9, 2020

The state government is considering setting up a fully dedicated COVID-19 hospital. A state-run youth hostel is set to be turned into a 300-bed coronavirus treatment center.

According to reports, Tripura now has 410 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients, including 80 beds at GB Pant Hospital and 30 beds at IGM Hospital, which are the two main hospitals in the state.

