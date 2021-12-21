Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien suspended for rest of Winter Session over 'unruly behaviour'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien suspended from Parliament for rest of session

Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha Member Derek O'Brien has been suspended from Parliament for the rest of the Winter Session. According to sources, the MP was suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current Session for 'unruly behaviour' in the House. He had allegedly thrown the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Dec 21 during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, said the TMC MP had raised a point of order and the deputy chairman duly responded to it. A little later, O'Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair, Patra observed.

"The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary general or officials sitting at the table," he said.

In a tweet the RS MP said, "The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon, the Trinamool leader said in a tweet."

The first time the Rajya Sabha MP was suspended from the Parliament was when the Farm Laws were passed.

As many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their 'unruly' conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as 'undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure' of the Upper House.

The Opposition parties led by the Congress has been holding daily protests inside Parliament premises demanding revocation of suspension of MPs. However, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has made it clear that the leaders must apologise for their behaviour first.

