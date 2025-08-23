Tree at Parliament's Gaj Dwar to be shifted after SPG flags security concern The new site selected for the tree is Prerna Sthal, a location within the Parliament complex that houses statues of national leaders and freedom fighters. A field inspection of the proposed site was conducted on July 21 and deemed appropriate.

New Delhi:

A silver trumpet tree located at Gaj Dwar, one of the six entry points to the new Parliament building, is set to be shifted to another location within the complex after being flagged by the Special Protection Group (SPG) as a security concern.

This gate is frequently used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enter the Parliament.

According to official documents, cited by PTI, the SPG raised concerns that the fully grown tree, referred to as Tree Number 01, was posing a potential obstruction along the VVIP route.

CPWD seeks approval from forest department

In response, the matter was taken up by multiple agencies, including the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the Delhi Forest Department, which was required to approve the transplantation.

“The process to transplant the tree, marked Number 01, will soon begin with the Delhi Forest Department giving its permission subject to ‘strict conditions’ following the request by the CPWD which cited SPG’s security concerns,” an official told PTI.

The shifting of the tree is likely to happen soon, following the conclusion of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Tree to be transplanted at Prerna Sthal

The new site selected for the tree is Prerna Sthal, a location within the Parliament complex that houses statues of national leaders and freedom fighters. A field inspection of the proposed site was conducted on July 21 and deemed appropriate.

Approximately seven years old, this variety is known for its fast growth, minimal care requirements and ability to thrive in sunlit, well-drained areas.

CPWD to plant 10 sapling in compensatory move

In accordance with transplantation regulations, the CPWD is also required to plant 10 saplings of native species, such as neem, amaltas, peepal, bargad, sheesham, and arjun, at Prerna Sthal as part of compensatory afforestation efforts.

The CPWD has already paid a refundable security deposit of Rs 57,000 to the Forest Department. The department’s approval comes with several conditions, including geo-tagging of all new saplings, their maintenance for seven years and yearly progress reports to be submitted.