Travel in train with platform ticket, Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Know how you can travel via platform ticket

Indian Railways has allowed passengers to travel in train even with platform tickets. The passenger who has to board the train for an emergency can now travel carrying platform ticket.

As per the rule, the passenger carrying the platform ticket has to reach the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and should inform about his destination. The TTE will make the ticket for his scheduled destination.

In case, if you don't get a reserved seat, a penalty of of Rs 250 can be charged along with your cost of destination ticket. The railway passengers are aware about the two types of reservation booking, first via ticket counter and online and another is the Tatkal tickets for a sudden planned trip.

According to a PTI report, the railways’ earnings from platform tickets took a severe hit in 2020-21 with revenue from sale dipping by about 94 per cent as compared to the previous year due to restrictions imposed on entry into stations because of the coronavirus crisis. In a reply to a RTI query, the railways said it earned Rs 10 crore till February in 2020-21 through sale of platform tickets.

READ MORE | 2,018 people fined by CR for travelling in Mumbai locals using fake ID cards

ALSO READ | IRCTC Special Trains: Online booking for 200 trains begins today | Check Full List

Latest India News