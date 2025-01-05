Sunday, January 05, 2025
     
Delhi fog: Over 120 train services disrupted as thick layer of fog blankets city, cold wave continues

Delhi fog: According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded 10 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Sunday. At this time yesterday, the city's temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius. Several trains are running late at New Delhi railway station due to fog.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 05, 2025 10:18 IST, Updated : Jan 05, 2025 10:20 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi fog: Over 120 trains disrupted as thick layer of fog blankets city amid cold wave.

Delhi fog: A thick layer of fog blanketed Delhi on Sunday (January 5) disrupting the train services in the national capital. The city also witnessed cold waves and temperature dip in the morning. Several trains are delayed at different railway stations due to fog.

More than 60 trains going to and coming from Delhi are affected due to dense fog. Around 51 trains are running late and 10 trains are late by 6 to 7 hours. Additionally, the timings of 10 trains have been changed. 

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi fog: Over 120 trains disrupted as thick layer of fog blankets city amid cold wave.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 377 in Delhi today at 6 am. Yesterday at the same time it was 385. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good,' 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

As the harsh winter continued many homeless people were seen staying at night shelters.

