Over 30 trains delayed as dense fog blankets several regions across North India | Check details

North India is witnessing a significant drop in temperatures, marking the onset of winter and bringing with it a dense layer of fog that has severely impacted train services. On Sunday, visibility was significantly reduced in several regions which caused delays for several long-distance trains and rescheduling of departure times. The disruptions also left passengers stranded at various stations.

As per the information, the worsening fog conditions affected 36 regular and special trains, many of which were delayed for hours. Among the most severely affected was the Saharsa-Anand Vihar Special, which was delayed by an unprecedented 26 hours. The special train from Muzaffarnagar to Haridwar faced a 12-hour delay, while the Delhi-Jaynagar service was delayed by 7 hours. Passengers at Mathura Junction also endured extended waiting times as several trains arrived late.

Other prominent delays included the Bhopal-bound 14624 Patal Kot Express, running two and a half hours behind schedule, the 18478 Kalinga Utkal Express delayed by two hours, and the 11078 Jhelum Express arriving three hours late. The 16032 Andaman Express faced one of the longest delays, running five and a half hours behind schedule.

As winter intensifies, authorities are urging passengers to stay updated on train schedules and anticipate potential disruptions. Indian Railways has also issued advisories and is working to minimise delays while ensuring safety remains the priority.

