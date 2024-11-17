Delhi chokes as smog blankets city, air quality remains in 'severe' category | Check AQI here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning, with air quality firmly in the ' severe' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at a hazardous 409 at 8 AM, signalling grave health concerns.

AQI and its impact on health

The Air Quality Index is divided into six categories, with readings between 401 and 450 labelled 'severe,' posing serious health risks. Prolonged exposure to such polluted air can lead to respiratory problems, particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Critical AQI levels in key areas

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that AQI levels in several parts of Delhi breached the severe threshold, with Mundka and Bawana recording alarming levels of 463 and 471, respectively. Other major hotspots included:

Anand Vihar: 458

Ashok Vihar: 466

Burari: 354

Dwarka: 443

IGI Airport: 446

Jahangirpuri: 443

ITO: 410

Lodhi Road: 374

Mandir Marg: 434

Okhla: 409

Narela: 444

Patparganj: 439

Punjabi Bagh: 447

Rohini: 449

Vivek Vihar: 454

Wazirpur: 463

Najafgarh: 430

Nearby cities such as Noida and Gurugram fared slightly better, with AQI levels of 304 and 287, respectively, but still within unhealthy ranges.

Contributing factors

The deteriorating air quality has been attributed to vehicular emissions, industrial pollutants, and stagnant weather conditions, exacerbated by seasonal factors such as crop residue burning in neighbouring states. The heavy smog has also led to reduced visibility, impacting daily life and increasing the risk of accidents.

Government actions and advisories

To mitigate the crisis, the Delhi government has ordered a halt to physical classes for students up to grade 5. Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Phase III, vehicles found violating restrictions will face penalties of ₹20,000 as per Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Health experts have advised residents to:

Limit outdoor activities, especially in the morning and evening when pollution levels peak.

Use air purifiers indoors.

Wear N95 masks while stepping outside.

Stay hydrated and avoid strenuous physical activity.

As Delhi grapples with hazardous air quality, the pressing need for long-term solutions to combat air pollution is more apparent than ever. While immediate measures offer some relief, sustainable strategies focusing on cleaner energy, enhanced public transport, and stricter enforcement of environmental norms are imperative to ensure breathable air for the city’s residents.

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)