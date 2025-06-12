Train from Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derails near Shivaji Bridge station, restoration work underway The Northern Railway said the restoration work is underway and there are no injuries or casualties in the incident.

Ghaziabad:

Train number 64419, on the way from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad, derailed near Shivaji Bridge station. The fourth coach fell off the tracks.

The Northern Railway said the restoration work is underway and there are no injuries or casualties in the incident.

The coach number 4 of the passenger train from Nizamuddin to Ghaziabad derailed and according to Indian Railways, all passengers are safe.

The accident was reported near Shivaji Bridge station at 4.15 pm and because of the incident, the regular train services have been disrupted on the route. The Indian Railways has formed a team to investigate the accident.