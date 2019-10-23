Image Source : TRAI TRAI seeks views on framework to regulate cloud service providers

Regulator Trai on Wednesday invited suggestions for a framework to set up an industry body for cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, VMware and CtrlS.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in August 2017 had recommended that all cloud computing service providers in the country above a certain business threshold should become members of a cloud industry body that has to be registered with the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The Trai recommendation came following a reference from the government under the National Digital Communications Policy 2018 which envisages the country becoming a global hub for cloud computing service. The DoT has further sought detailed recommendations on the framework for cloud industry bodies.

The regulator has sought public views on threshold parameters for companies to mandatorily become a member of the cloud industry body, fees that should be levied on members, governance structure, among others. The last date for comments on the paper is November 20 and for counter-comments, it is December 4, 2019.

