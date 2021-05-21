TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigns from Bhowanipore

Image Source : ANI TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned as MLA from Bhowanipore.

TMC leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned today from Bhowanipore constituency as MLA. Sobhandeb had won from Bhowanipore in the just held Assembly polls, defeating BJP rival Rudranil Ghosh by a margin of nearly 28,000 votes. He was among 43 ministers to join the new Cabinet of Mamata Banerjee as Minister of Agriculture.

News Agency ANI quoted Speaker Biman Banerjee, as saying, "I have enquired from him if he has resigned voluntarily and without coercion. I am satisfied, and I have accepted his resignation."

As per report, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will seek re-election from Bhowanipore. Banerjee won the seat in 2011 when by-election was held. She retained the seat in 2016 elections. The Trinamool Congress supremo, however, contested from Nandigram in this year's election, but lost to BJP candidate and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 1,900 votes.

