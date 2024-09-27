Laddu row: Section 30 of Police Act enforced in Tirupati for one month over adulteration of 'prasad'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) A priest performs purification ritual Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana to undo alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Tirupati laddu row: Amid the ongoing row over the adulteration of Tirupati 'laddu', police have enforced Section 30 of the Police Act in Tirupati district for a month. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Subbarayudu on Thursday (September 26) issued orders which will remain in force till October 24 (Thursday).

What is Section 30 of Police Act?

Under Section 30 of the Police Act 1861, meetings, rallies and processions can’t be organised without permission from the police. The SP has warned that stringent action will be taken against those violating the orders.

The police action came in the wake of protests held at Tirupati and Tirumala during the last few days over the alleged presence of animal fat in the ghee used for making laddu of Tirumala temple. The orders to regulate public meetings and rallies were also enforced a day ahead of the arrival of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tirumala to offer prayers.

Jagan Mohan Reddy to worship at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

The YSR Congress Party chief will reach Tirumala on September 27. The next morning, he will worship at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple. The BJP and Jana Sena, partners in the TDP-led coalition government, have demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy sign a declaration of faith before entering the temple.

The YSRCP has also called for puja in temples across the state on September 28 to restore the sanctity of Tirumala temple, which it says was tarnished by the false allegations of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Adulterated items used in 'prasadam'

Chief Minister Naidu last week alleged that adulterated ghee was used for making laddu 'prasadam' when the YSR Congress Party was in power. The YSRCP has denied the allegations and accused Naidu of hurting the sentiments of millions of devotees.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is also scheduled to visit Tirumala temple after his 11-day ‘Praschit Deeksha’ (penance) over the desecration. The state government has also announced a probe into the allegations of adulteration of ghee by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Who are part of SIT team?

Sarvashrestha Tripathi, Inspector General of Police (IG), Guntur range, is heading the SIT. Gopinath Jetty, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Visakhapatnam range, and Harshavardhana Raju, Superintendent of Police, Kadapa, are the members of the SIT.