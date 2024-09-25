YSRCP calls for statewide temple pooja on September 28 amid brewing Tirupati Laddu row, know why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP on Wednesday called for pooja in all temples of the state amid the political stir over the adulteration in the ghee which was used to make prasadam laddus for Tirupati Balaji Temple. YSRCP has said that the pooja will be done to restore the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. This comes after a four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) was held at Tirupati temple on September 23.

Notably, CM Naidu had first alleged that there was animal fat adulteration in Tirupati Laddus, a claim which was later verified by the lab reports. The cheap and inferior quality ghee used to prepare the laddus had beef oil and lard during the time of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. The incident created resentment among the masses. However, YSRCP had denied the allegation and had said that the cheap quality ghee was not allowed to enter the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Reddy sought his intervention and said that every procedure was followed by the TTD, the body which governs Tirupati.

Why YSRCP is holding pooja?

The YSRCP has announced that it will hold the pooja in all the temples of the state to restore the sanctity of the Tirupati temple which is tarnished by the state CM Naidu. YSRCP has alleged that Chandrababu has made false claims, and spread lies that have misled people and tarnished the revered image of Bhagwan Venkateshwara. Hence, a sanctity restoration exercise was necessary. Taking to X, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "The sanctity of Tirumala, the significance of Swami’s prasadam, the glory of Lord Venkateswara, the fame of TTD, and the sacredness of the laddu prasadam of Lord Venkateswara were all defiled by Chandrababu Naidu, who, with political malice, deliberately spread lies that the prasadam was adulterated with animal fat and that devotees had consumed such tainted prasadam. In order to cleanse this sin committed by Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP is calling for participation in poojas across temples statewide on Saturday, September 28th."

(Reported by: Surekha)