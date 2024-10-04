Tirupati Laddu row: Jagan Reddy says sanctity of TTD, prasadam damaged by Naidu's false comments

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Jagan Mohan Reddy said the court questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu for making allegations about TTD.

Amid Tirupati Laddu row, former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said the sanctity of TTD and prasadam was damaged by Chandrababu Naidu's false comments. He went on to say that even the court questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu for making allegations about TTD.

"The Supreme Court highlighted the comments made by CM Chandrababu Naidu, stating that they hurt the sentiments of Hindus and warned against using religious matters for political drama. The SIT was also halted which was formed by CM. The sanctity of TTD and prasadam was damaged by Chandrababu Naidu's false comments. Even the courts questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu for making allegations on TTD," he said.

Jagan Mohan slams CM Naidu

Addressing a press conference, Jagan Mohan Reddy said CM Naidu should feel ashamed for spreading false news as he is spreading blatant lies. "I don't understand why he is posting on social media that the Supreme Court expressed anger toward YSRCP. The tankers were sent back 14 times during their regime (2014 to 2019). A robust system has been implemented in TTD for manufacturing prasadam. Tankers are not allowed to enter for utilization without passing quality checks. Three tests are to be conducted before the product is used. If a tanker fails to qualify in even a single test, it will be sent back without being used," he said.

SC forms independent SIT

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court formed a five-member "independent" SIT to probe into the allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, while making it clear that it will not permit the court to be used as a "political battleground".

The development comes as the top court appointed panel would replace the Andhra Pradesh government's special investigation team (SIT) constituted on September 26 to probe the politically sensitive row over alleged use of animal fat in making these laddus.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said the independent SIT will comprise two officials each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official.

'Court should not be used as political ground'

"We clarify that we will not permit the court to be used as a political battleground. However, in order to assuage the feelings of crores of people, we find that the investigation should be conducted by an independent SIT consisting of representatives of the state police, the CBI and a representative of the FSSAI," the bench said.

The bench directed it will be appropriate that the investigation is carried under the supervision of the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"We don't want this to be turned into a political drama. There are sentiments of crores of people throughout the world," the bench observed during the hearing.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had claimed earlier this month that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus during the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime in the state, triggering a massive political row.