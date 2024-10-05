Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates centralised kitchen in Tirumala amid Tirupati Laddu row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu offers “Pattu Vastralu” (silk robes) to Lord Venkateshwara

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday inaugurated the centralised kitchen Vakulaamatha established by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tirumala hills. Naidu reached the temple on Friday night and stayed there.

He also offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk robes) on behalf of the state government to Tirumala deity Lord Venkateswara on the first day of the nine-day annual event Brahmotsavams. Meanwhile, Andhra CM also launched the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams calendar and diary for 2025.

SC forms new SIT

The centralised kitchen in Tirupati has been established amid the ongoing row over the alleged adulteration in ghee used to prepare Laddu Prasadam. Earlier on October 4, the Supreme Court of India ordered the formation of a new independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations related to the use of animal fat in laddu served at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

The court suggested a five-member SIT, comprising two members from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), two from the state government and an expert from the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

During the hearing, Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan highlighted the need for obvious research to mitigate the feelings of millions who preserve religion in the deity related to the laddus. The bench said, “We don’t want this to be changed into a political drama,” underscoring the want for sensitivity round the issue.

Tirupati Laddu controversy

The political controversy ignited when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that animal fats were utilised in making the laddus all through the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy administration. The ruling YSR Congress Party spoke back via accusing Naidu of making baseless claims for political gain, even as the Telugu Desam Party circulated laboratory reviews assisting their allegations.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Keep Gods away from politics: Supreme Court on Tirupati laddu row