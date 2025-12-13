Live Thrippunithura Local Body Election Results 2025: BJP wins 2 wards; counting underway Thrippunithura Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the local body elections that were held recently in Kerala is underway. In Thrippunithura municipality, which has 53 wards, a triangular contest was witnessed this year between the LDF, the UDF and the BJP-led NDA.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala State Election Commission (SEC) will declare the crucial result for the local body elections in the coastal state on Saturday, including those of the Tripunithura or Thrippunithura municipality. It is one of the 13 municipalities in the Ernakulam district, and it had 49 wards in the 2020 local body elections. Back then, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 23 wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 wards and the Congress won seven wards. On the other hand, Kerala Congress won just one ward.

This year, the Tripunithura or Thrippunithura municipality has 53 wards. Meanwhile, the local body elections were held in two phases - December 9 and 11 - this year in Kerala. According to the SEC, the overall turnout was 73.69 per cent - 70.91 per cent in the first phase and 76.08 per cent in the second phase.

Click here to catch all the latest updates on Kerala local body elections