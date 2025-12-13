Advertisement
Thrippunithura Local Body Election Results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the local body elections that were held recently in Kerala is underway. In Thrippunithura municipality, which has 53 wards, a triangular contest was witnessed this year between the LDF, the UDF and the BJP-led NDA.

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala State Election Commission (SEC) will declare the crucial result for the local body elections in the coastal state on Saturday, including those of the Tripunithura or Thrippunithura municipality. It is one of the 13 municipalities in the Ernakulam district, and it had 49 wards in the 2020 local body elections. Back then, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 23 wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 17 wards and the Congress won seven wards. On the other hand, Kerala Congress won just one ward.

This year, the Tripunithura or Thrippunithura municipality has 53 wards. Meanwhile, the local body elections were held in two phases - December 9 and 11 - this year in Kerala. According to the SEC, the overall turnout was 73.69 per cent - 70.91 per cent in the first phase and 76.08 per cent in the second phase.

Click here to catch all the latest updates on Kerala local body elections  

Live updates :Thrippunithura Local Body Election Results 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:16 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LDF leads in Vadakke Vymeethi, Tracko Company, IOC, Irumbanam and SMP wards

    LDF takes lead in Vadakke Vymeethi, Tracko Company, IOC, Irumbanam and SMP wards in Thrippunithura Municipality in the Ernakulam district.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP leads in Iyrettil, Vellakkinakkal, Kannankulangara wards

    BJP takes lead in Iyrettil, Vellakkinakkal, Kannankulangara wards in Thrippunithura Municipality in the Ernakulam district.

     

  • 9:13 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LDF wins Panackal ward

    LDF wins Panackal ward in Thrippunithura Municipality in the Ernakulam district.

  • 9:12 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    BJP wins Ammankovil, Valiyathara wards

    BJP wins Ammankovil and Valiyathara wards in Thrippunithura Municipality in the Ernakulam district.

  • 9:04 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA leads in 5 wards

    Thrippunithura  Municipal Corporation trends (12/53 wards) at 8:47 am: UDF: 3, NDA: 5, LDF: 4 and Others: 0.

  • 8:47 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA leads in 4 wards

    Thrippunithura  Municipal Corporation trends (28/53 wards) at 8:47 am: UDF: 1, NDA: 4, LDF: 1 and Others: 0.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    LDF leads in 4 wards

    In Thrippunithura, the LDF has taken lead in 4 wards, NDA leading in 2 wards, and the UDF is leading in one ward.

     

  • 8:43 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Why Kerala local body elections are important?

    The results are expected to decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes underway

    The counting of votes is underway in the Tripunithura or Thrippunithura municipality. 

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting of votes begins!

    The counting of votes for the local body elections in Kerala has begun. 

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting to begin shortly

    The counting of votes will begin shortly. It is expected that the final results will be declared by the afternoon by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC).

  • 7:52 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was turnout in first phase?

    The voter turnout in the first phase, which was held on December 9, was 70.91 per cent, according to the data released by the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC). 

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Kerala local body polls 2025 record highest turnout since 1995

    According to the State Election Commission (SEC), the Kerala local body polls 2025 recorded the highest turnout since 1995. The overall turnout, as per the SEC, was 73.69 per cent.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was Congress' performance in previous polls?

    In the previous local body elections held in 2020, the Congress had won seven wards out of 49 wards in the Thrippunithura municipality.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was BJP's performance in previous polls?

    In the previous local body elections held in 2020, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 17 wards out of 49 wards in the Thrippunithura municipality.

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    What was CPI-M's performance in previous polls?

    In the previous local body elections held in 2020, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had won 23 wards out of 49 wards in the Thrippunithura municipality.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Counting to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Saturday, the Kerala State Election Commission (SEC) had announced earlier. 

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Dec 13, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Results to be declared today

    The Kerala State Election Commission (SEC) will declare the results for the Thrippunithura local body polls will be declared on Saturday (December 13).

