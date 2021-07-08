Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. 3 sisters go missing from UP's Badaun.

Three sisters, including two minors aged 14 and 17, who were working as labourers at a cold storage in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun have been reported missing.

The girls had gone to work on Tuesday but have not returned home.

The father searched for them and later lodged a complaint against one Arif, a local.

On Wednesday, an FIR under sections 363 (abduction) and 366 (abducting a woman to compel her marriage) of IPC was registered against one Arif.

Arif was allegedly having an alleged affair with the eldest sister, aged 19 years. However, the girls was not found at his home during a police search.

In the complaint, the girls' father alleged that Arif's mother had called his daughters to her home and since then they were missing and their phones were switched off.

Since the accused belong to another faith, Bisauli Station House Officer (SHO) Rajeev Sharma has posted additional security in the village to ensure peace in the area.

The SHO said that surveillance teams have been trying to trace the location of the missing girls based on their mobile phones.

