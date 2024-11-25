Cabinet approves THRESE three mega railways projects, including Manmad-Jalgaon line

Monday, November 25, 2024
     
Cabinet approves three mega railways projects, including Manmad-Jalgaon line

Cabinet approves three mega railways projects, including Manmad-Jalgaon line

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 21:31 IST
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Image Source : PTI Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said three big projects of Railways have been approved in the Cabinet meeting held today. Manmad-Jalgaon 4th line - 160 km route, it will save 8 crore litre diesel every year. To improve connectivity, the Cabinet sanctioned three multitracking railway projects at a combined cost of Rs 7,927 crore, he added.

The second project is Bhusawal to Khandwa - both the 3rd and 4th line, he said, adding It will increase the capacity between Purvanchal and Mumbai.

It's a project estimated to be around rs 8,000 crore and It will generate employment and will help the farmers and small industries, the Railways Minister said.

