Cabinet approves 'National Mission on Natural Farming', what is it?

Image Source : PTI/FILE Cabinet approves National Mission on Natural Farming

The Union Cabinet approved the launching of the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) on Monday, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The government has provisioned a total outlay of Rs 2481 crore as a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

Briefing the media about the decisions taken in the union cabinet meeting, Vaishnaw said that a lot of planning has been done to finalise the mission and the execution strategy.

Centre, states to work on mission

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs.2481 crore in which the Centre's share would be Rs 1584 crore while that of the states would be Rs 897 crore till the 15th Finance Commission (2025-26). Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi-led NDA government is committed to the farmers' welfare. Today a big decision has been taken in this regard - the National Mission on Natural Farming. It's a path-breaking decision, as we all know that there is a big requirement in our country to keep the land free of chemicals... This project is estimated to be around Rs 2,481 crores."

What is the project?

According to Vaishnaw, the NMNF will promote natural farming in a mission mode across the country. A release said the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF) is a standalone Centrally Sponsored Scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

Basically, the mission will emphasise the implementation of the rooted traditional knowledge of farming inherited ancestrally. The farmers will practise Natural Farming (NF) by adopting chemical-free, local livestock-integrated and diversified crop systems methods. It aims to scientifically revive and strengthen agriculture practices towards sustainability, climate resilience and healthy food for farmer families and consumers.

One of the important features of the NF will be the adoption of the local agro-ecological principles, and area-specific technologies and will evolve as per the local agro-ecology.

As per the official release, "The Mission is designed to support farmers to reduce input cost of cultivation and dependency to externally purchased inputs. Natural farming will build and maintain healthy soil ecosystems, promote biodiversity and encourage diverse cropping systems to enhance resilience as suitable to the local agroecology are the benefits of natural farming."

(With inputs from agencies)