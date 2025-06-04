Three Indians who went missing in Iran rescued after kindapping: Embassy The Indians had gone missing on May 1 following which the Indian Embassy in Iran informed the authorities.

Tehran:

Three Indian men who had gone missing in Tehran last month have been rescued following a kidnapping, the Iranian Embassy in India said on Wednesday, quoting state-run media.

The kidnapping of the three Indian men was reported to Tehran police on May 1, Iran's Mehr news agency said.

On May 29, the Iranian embassy in India stated that it was investigating the case of three Indian nationals who had gone missing in Tehran nearly a month earlier.

Missing Indians belonged to Punjab

The three men, all from Punjab in northwestern India, had arrived in Iran on May 1 en route to Australia. They had reportedly been promised well-paying jobs in Australia by a local travel agency.

According to Tehran-based Tasnim news agency, the three men were later rescued during a police operation against the kidnappers in Varamin, located in southern Tehran.

In a social media post, the Iranian embassy in New Delhi said that the case was being pursued by the consular affairs department of Iran’s foreign ministry in coordination with relevant judicial authorities.