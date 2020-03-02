Three held for robbery, Rs 53 lakh recovered

Police arrested three people from the outskirts of Amritsar with Rs 53 lakh in cash, which they had allegedly looted from a dera last month. According to police, the accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Balwinder Singh and Tarsem Singh, had looted Rs 1 crore on February 24 from the dera, located on the outskirts of Goindwal town in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.
The accused were arrested on a tip-off that they were travelling in a car, police said, adding that they had barricaded the Nariangah crossing on the outskirts of Amritsar on receiving the information.
Also read | When One Direction band star Harry Styles calmly handled knife-point robbery
Also read | Mumbai: 4 persons get 7 years in jail for armed robbery