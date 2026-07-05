Violence in Bengal's Baruipur over minor girl's rape-murder, suspect lynched; central forces rushed | VIDEO

Kolkata:

Protests erupted in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday after the body of an 11-year-old was recovered after which man who suspected of rapping and murdering the victim was lynched by locals, said the police. The incident happened in Baruipur and the girl had gone missing on Saturday afternoon, but her body was recovered from a pond this morning.

The family alleged that the girl was raped and her body was dumped in the pond, following which people blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road before launching violent protests in the village. They even burnt tyres and damaged several police vehicles, while demanding that the authorities must arrest the accused.

They even lynched a 26-year-old man, accusing him of committing the crime. The family has alleged that four people were involved in the incident.

A police personnel was also injured during the protest, with the administration deploying extra personnel, including central forces, to bring the situation under control. An official said the protesters were throwing bricks, glasses, bottles and other objects.

"We have taken cognisance of the incident. We assure that strict action will be taken against a guilty. We will take necessary action and investigation is underway. No one will be spared. We will reveal further details once the probe concludes," Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Presidency Range) Kankarprasad Barui told reporters, while inspecting the situation in the village.

According to the police, the girl had gone out of her home on Saturday afternoon to buy a gift for her friend's birthday, but never returned, forcing her family to launch a search. This morning, her body was recovered from a pond. Her body has now been sent for a post-mortem to the Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital to find out the cause of the death and if she was sexually assaulted.

Citing sources, news agency PTI reported that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has held a telephonic conversation with the girl's father, assuring him that the guilty will not be spared and they would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, security remains tightened in Baruipur and the police have said further action will be taken accordingly. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the matter.

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