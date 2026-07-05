Noida burglary gang busted after several thefts; how their stone-and-surveillance trick got exposed

Noida:

A highly organised burglary gang operating across Noida has been arrested after police uncovered an unusual and surprisingly effective method used to identify vacant homes. The accused would first throw small pebbles at doors and windows using a slingshot to check for any response from inside. If no one reacted, they assumed the house was empty and moved in within minutes to carry out the theft.

Police arrested two key members of the gang, Firoz alias Bablu and his associate Ashish, on July 4. Both are accused of carrying out multiple burglaries over the past four months in different residential sectors of Noida, primarily targeting locked or temporarily unoccupied houses.

Driver by day and burglar by night

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Singh, the gang’s leader Firoz originally hails from Bulandshahr and was residing in Sector 93 at the time of his arrest. He studied up to Class 3 and had been serving as an Uber driver during the day, while allegedly planning thefts and conducting reconnaissance at night.

Firoz has a long criminal history, with 12 cases registered against him involving theft, robbery, and charges under the Gangster Act.

His associate Ashish, a B.Com graduate, also has five criminal cases registered against him and has previously served time in jail. Police say the duo carefully selected targets by monitoring houses with accumulated newspapers outside, no lights at night, or signs of prolonged absence.

Slingshot surveillance and fast execution of crimes

The gang’s method involved riding stolen motorcycles across residential sectors to scout potential targets. Once a house was suspected to be empty, they used a slingshot to fire small stones at doors and windows. If there was no reaction, they proceeded to break locks using specialised tools and entered the premises.

The entire operation typically lasted just 15 to 30 minutes, during which they focused on bedrooms, lockers and wardrobes, stealing cash, gold and silver jewelry, laptops, mobile phones, and other valuables before fleeing quickly.

Stolen bike, cash and weapons recovered

Police from Sector-20 station arrested the accused from the Sector-29 area and recovered a stolen motorcycle, lock-breaking tools, Rs 20,500 in cash, two knives, and additional stolen items from their possession.

Officials stated that during interrogation, both accused admitted involvement in several burglary cases. Investigators are now matching their movements with unresolved theft cases in the region, and further breakthroughs are expected. (Reported by Rahul Thakur)

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