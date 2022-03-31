Those consuming alcohol are 'mahapaapi': Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has described those consuming alcohol as “mahapaapi” (great sinners). Kumar who heads the BJP-JDU alliance government said that people consume hooch despite knowing that liquor consumption is harmful. He said they are responsible for the consequences, not the government.

"It's their fault. They consume liquor even after knowing that it could be toxic," he said.

The Chief Minister said even Mahatma Gandhi opposed liquor consumption and those who go against his principles are "Mahapaapi".

“If they don’t abide by the ideals of the Father of the Nation, baapu (Mahatma Gandhi), then I don’t consider them as Indians,” Kumar said in the Assembly. “Those who don’t listen to baapu are “mahapaapi and mahaayogya” (great sinners and inept),” he added.

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill 2022 to ease punishment imposed on first-time offenders.

Once the bill gets the Governor’s approval, first-time offenders will get bail from the duty magistrate after depositing a fine. However, if the person fails to pay it, he or she is liable to face a one-month jail term. The government has not divulged the amount of the fine to be imposed on first-time offenders.

The Nitish Kumar government was planning to amend the prohibition law amid allegations of “ineffective implementation” of the legislation and hooch tragedies in Bihar.

The Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, was enacted to ban the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale, and consumption of liquor in the state.

READ MORE: Bihar liquor ban: New law eases punishment for first-time offenders - Details

Latest India News