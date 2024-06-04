Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2024: Shashi Tharoor Vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is leading?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2024: Shashi Tharoor Vs Rajeev Chandrasekha Vs Pannian Ravindran.

Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2023: Thiruvananthapuram is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The state has 20 parliamentary seats. The Thiruvananthapuram seat comprises 7 Assembly segments including Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, Neyyattinkara. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency since 2009. Congress leader A Charles won the seat thrice in a row in 1984, 1989 and 1991 when it was known as the Trivandrum constituency. As per the electoral roll for 2024 polls, the total electorate is of 14,03,281 people including 7,27,469 women, 6,75,771 men and 41 transgenders.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key parties and candidates

The Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, Communist Party of India's (CPI) Pannian Ravindran and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar were the main candidates in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency of Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of polls

The Thiruvananthapuram constituency in Kerala went to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with the other 19 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Overall, voters in 88 constituencies of 13 states and Union Territories across the country used their franchise in the second phase.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date of results

The result for the Thiruvananthapuram seat will be declared on June 4 along with the other 542 parliamentary constituencies of the country.

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 66.47 per cent was recorded in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency.

Assembly constituency-wise voter turnout