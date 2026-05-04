Thiruvananthapuram Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city constituency, is among the most closely watched seats as counting begins for the Kerala Assembly elections 2026. Known for its urban voter base and politically diverse electorate, the seat often witnesses intense contests and high public interest.

The 2026 contest in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to be a multi-cornered fight. Key candidates include Karamana Jayan from BJP, A. Saboora from SUCI(C), and Samin Sathyadas from AAP, making it a closely tracked contest on counting day.

Thiruvananthapuram: 2021 election result

Antony Raju of CPI won the Thiruvananthapuram seat with 60,143 votes, narrowly defeating Congress candidate V. S. Sivakumar, who secured 59,687 votes, by a margin of 456 votes.

Thiruvananthapuram: 2026 election result

The final result from Thiruvananthapuram will be declared after all rounds of counting are completed and officially confirmed by the Election Commission.