Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Election: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 134 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Janadhipathiya Kerala Congress. Adv.antony Raju, from Janadhipathiya Kerala Congress defeated V. S. Sivakumar of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 7089 votes.

Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Dr. Shashi Tharoor won the Thiruvananthapuram parliamentary seat by defeating Rajeev Chandrasekhar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 16077 votes.

Thiruvananthapuram Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 203004 voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 98490 were male in Thiruvananthapuram and 104491 were female voters. There was 23 voters who belonged to the third gender. 2422 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Thiruvananthapuram in 2021 was 265 (241 men and 24 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Thiruvananthapuram constituency was 192655. Out of this, 93336 were male and 99319 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 585 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thiruvananthapuram in 2016 was 387 (248 men and 139 women).

Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Thiruvananthapuram Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, JKC candidate Adv Antony Raju won the Thiruvananthapuram seat with a margin of 7089 votes (5.57%). He was polled 48748 votes with a vote share of 38.01%. He defeated Congress candidate VS Sivakumar, who got 41659 votes with a vote share of 32.49%. BJP candidate Krishnakumar G stood third with 34996 votes (27.29%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Congress candidate VS Sivakumar won the Thiruvananthapuram seat with a margin of 10905 votes (8.64%). He polled 46474 votes with a vote share of 36.82%. Independent candidate ANTONY RAJU got 35569 votes (28.18%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate SREESANTH stood third with 34764 votes (27.54%).

Thiruvananthapuram Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: VS Sivakumar (INC)

2011: Adv VS Sivakumar (INC)

Thiruvananthapuram Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Thiruvananthapuram Assembly constituency was 128236 (62.99%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 126212 (65.36%).