If a third wave comes, we don't have to fear but prepare ourselves: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Image Source : ANI "Now there are talks of the third wave but we don't have to fear but prepare ourselves," RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday spoke on the Covid situation in the country saying this is not the time to lose hope but to fight and face the situation unitedly.

"All of us general public, government and administration - became complacent after the first wave. Doctors were indicating but we became complacent. That's why we're facing this problem. Now there are talks of the third wave but we don't have to fear but prepare ourselves," Mohan Bhagwat said.

Continuing speaking on the Covid situation, Mohan Bhagwat said, "It's time to fight and accept the challenge. We are not going to lose, we will win the fight against coronavirus, we have to keep this attitude."

"If a third wave of coronavirus comes, we will defeat it and have to work like a team," Mohan Bhagwat added.

