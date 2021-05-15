India records 3,26,098 new COVID cases, 3,890 deaths, 3,53,299 discharges in 24 hours

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A boy performs last rites of a family member who died of COVID-19 at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground

India on Saturday recorded 3,26,098 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,890 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,53,299 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,04,32,898. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,43,72,907, with 36,73,802 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,66,207. A total of 18,04,57,579 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 232 18 6225 12 85 2 2 Andhra Pradesh 203787 2745 1175843 19177 9173 96 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2202 35 19094 223 77 5 4 Assam 43325 166 274247 4168 2060 76 5 Bihar 89564 6714 544445 14131 3670 77 6 Chandigarh 8158 283 45268 925 617 8 7 Chhattisgarh 115964 3486 772500 10908 11461 172 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 927 129 8404 207 4 9 Delhi 71794 5923 1288280 14140 20907 289 10 Goa 32387 566 98200 2960 1998 61 11 Gujarat 117373 5474 609031 15365 8944 104 12 Haryana 99007 4133 570227 14577 6402 164 13 Himachal Pradesh 39623 385 111896 3362 2198 67 14 Jammu and Kashmir 52001 847 181762 3814 3027 60 15 Jharkhand 45056 3412 260602 7112 4366 76 16 Karnataka 598625 5527 1510557 35879 21085 373 17 Kerala 442550 3282 1636790 31319 6243 93 18 Ladakh 1554 7 14439 231 163 2 19 Lakshadweep 1163 71 3392 102 13 20 Madhya Pradesh 104444 3672 605423 11671 6841 88 21 Maharashtra 521683 14021 4707980 53249 79552 695 22 Manipur 5898 329 31872 381 552 16 23 Meghalaya 4014 288 17909 327 280 12 24 Mizoram 2065 85 6411 207 23 25 Nagaland 3741 190 13600 72 190 13 26 Odisha 94740 3039 491674 9329 2273 22 27 Puducherry 17424 856 62424 1088 1099 30 28 Punjab 79359 591 393148 8446 11477 180 29 Rajasthan 212753 864 616589 13270 6472 155 30 Sikkim 3002 56 7655 170 198 6 31 Tamil Nadu 195339 11567 1318982 20037 17056 288 32 Telangana 54832 2085 462981 6361 2896 29 33 Tripura 4230 196 35396 250 429 3 34 Uttarakhand 79379 1075 193780 4519 4426 181 35 Uttar Pradesh 193815 10843 1385855 26179 16957 311 36 West Bengal 131792 1579 950017 19131 12993 136 Total# 3673802 31091 20432898 353299 266207 3890

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said India's COVID-19 situation remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths. Ghebreyesus also warned that the pandemic's second year will be "far more deadly" than the first for the world.

Ghebreyesus added that the WHO is responding to the COVID-19 surge in India and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies.

"India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths," he said at the daily media briefing.

"And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India," the WHO Director-General said.

