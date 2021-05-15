India records 3,26,098 new COVID cases, 3,890 deaths, 3,53,299 discharges in 24 hours

India on Saturday recorded 3,26,098 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,890 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,53,299 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,04,32,898. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,43,72,907, with 36,73,802 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,66,207. A total of 18,04,57,579 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|232
|18
|6225
|12
|85
|2
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|203787
|2745
|1175843
|19177
|9173
|96
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2202
|35
|19094
|223
|77
|5
|4
|Assam
|43325
|166
|274247
|4168
|2060
|76
|5
|Bihar
|89564
|6714
|544445
|14131
|3670
|77
|6
|Chandigarh
|8158
|283
|45268
|925
|617
|8
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|115964
|3486
|772500
|10908
|11461
|172
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|927
|129
|8404
|207
|4
|9
|Delhi
|71794
|5923
|1288280
|14140
|20907
|289
|10
|Goa
|32387
|566
|98200
|2960
|1998
|61
|11
|Gujarat
|117373
|5474
|609031
|15365
|8944
|104
|12
|Haryana
|99007
|4133
|570227
|14577
|6402
|164
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|39623
|385
|111896
|3362
|2198
|67
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|52001
|847
|181762
|3814
|3027
|60
|15
|Jharkhand
|45056
|3412
|260602
|7112
|4366
|76
|16
|Karnataka
|598625
|5527
|1510557
|35879
|21085
|373
|17
|Kerala
|442550
|3282
|1636790
|31319
|6243
|93
|18
|Ladakh
|1554
|7
|14439
|231
|163
|2
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1163
|71
|3392
|102
|13
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|104444
|3672
|605423
|11671
|6841
|88
|21
|Maharashtra
|521683
|14021
|4707980
|53249
|79552
|695
|22
|Manipur
|5898
|329
|31872
|381
|552
|16
|23
|Meghalaya
|4014
|288
|17909
|327
|280
|12
|24
|Mizoram
|2065
|85
|6411
|207
|23
|25
|Nagaland
|3741
|190
|13600
|72
|190
|13
|26
|Odisha
|94740
|3039
|491674
|9329
|2273
|22
|27
|Puducherry
|17424
|856
|62424
|1088
|1099
|30
|28
|Punjab
|79359
|591
|393148
|8446
|11477
|180
|29
|Rajasthan
|212753
|864
|616589
|13270
|6472
|155
|30
|Sikkim
|3002
|56
|7655
|170
|198
|6
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|195339
|11567
|1318982
|20037
|17056
|288
|32
|Telangana
|54832
|2085
|462981
|6361
|2896
|29
|33
|Tripura
|4230
|196
|35396
|250
|429
|3
|34
|Uttarakhand
|79379
|1075
|193780
|4519
|4426
|181
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|193815
|10843
|1385855
|26179
|16957
|311
|36
|West Bengal
|131792
|1579
|950017
|19131
|12993
|136
|Total#
|3673802
|31091
|20432898
|353299
|266207
|3890
Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said India's COVID-19 situation remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths. Ghebreyesus also warned that the pandemic's second year will be "far more deadly" than the first for the world.
Ghebreyesus added that the WHO is responding to the COVID-19 surge in India and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies.
"India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths," he said at the daily media briefing.
"And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India," the WHO Director-General said.