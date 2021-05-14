Maharashtra reports 39,923 fresh COVID cases, 695 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 39,923 new COVID cases, 53,249 discharges and 695 deaths in last 24 hours.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 39,923 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 53,09,215.

As many as 695 deaths were reported in the state today, taking the total tally of fatalities to 79,552 in Maharashtra.

As many as 53,249 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 47,07,980.

The number of active cases stands at 5,19,254.

Mumbai city reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases, 2,572 recoveries and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total recovered cases in Mumbai reached to 6,31,982 today.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 88.68 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Currently, 34,82,425 patients are in home quarantine and 28,312 are in institutional quarantine.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19. Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.

As per the order, additional restrictions include mandatory negative RT-PCR test report for any person entering the state by any mode of transport.

The test report will have to be issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state.

All restrictions enforced as per earlier orders for people arriving from places of "sensitive origin" will be applicable to anyone arriving from any part of the country into the state, the order said.

In case of cargo carriers, not more than two people will be allowed to travel in those vehicles.

If the carriers are originating from outside Maharashtra, they will be allowed with a negative RT-PCR test report issued within 48 hours before the time of entry into the state and will be valid for seven days, the order said.

The lockdown-like curbs were earlier imposed in the state on April 5. The curbs were further tightened on April 15 with Section 144 of the CrPc, banning assembly of five or more people, imposed in the entire state.

