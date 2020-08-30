Image Source : FILE 'These women have become an inspiration for all of us': Smriti Irani hails milkwomen of Banas Dairy

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday applauded the hard work of the milk women of Gujarat's Banas Dairy who have become the top earners in the previous financial year.

These milkwomen of Gujarat's Banas Dairy have become achievers in milk production and dairy. They have shown the strength of women empowerment. These women have become an inspiration for all of us," Smriti Irani tweeted in Hindi.

"Average daily milk production 60L litters per day. highest milk production has gone up to 70L liters in a day in 2019 ( average is highest in the country by any dairy). The income of milk producers have gone up by 250% in last 5 years. Milk producers are paid an average of 25 crores of rupees for milk supply to dairy," said Shankar Chaudhary, the chairman of Banas Dairy.

Milk producers of Banas dairy are building first Medical college in Banaskantha district which is fully owned by pashupalaks of the district. The college is built with an expenditure of 100cr. Eatables in 1969. Today Banas dairy’s annual turnover is 12170cr. Members of this dairy (a majority of which are women) had collected more than 7cr rupees in just 3 days and donated by n PM CARES fund during the lockdown," he added.

