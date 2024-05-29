Wednesday, May 29, 2024
     
Thane: Nine injured after LPG cylinder blast at eatery in Dombivli

According to the locals, the explosion created chaos in the market but soon police and fire brigade officials controlled the situation and doused the fire.

May 29, 2024
Fire engulfed eatery after explosion
Image Source : X Fire engulfed eatery after explosion

An LPG cylinder exploded at an eatery at Dombivli in the district on Wednesday evening, leaving nine persons injured. Two of nine injured are critical, said the fire brigade officials.

"Nine people injured, including two with critical injuries, in an explosion in a cylinder at a food stall at Tandon Road in Dombivli. First, a fire broke out at the stall and then an explosion occurred in the LPG cylinder at the stall," said Dombivli Fire Brigade officials.

A fire also broke out after the incident at a Chinese food joint on Tandon road around 5 pm, they said.

Soon after news about the cylinder explosion spread, three fire engines of the local civic body rushed to the spot. The fire brigade officials put out the fire within half an hour, officials said, adding that the injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

Two women workers killed in fire at mattress factory in Raipur

In another fire incident in Raipur, two women workers were charred to death at mattress manufacturing factoryon Wednesday.
 
The fire engulfed Shri Guru Nanak Mattress Company at Gondwara under Khamtarai police station limits area in the afternoon, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.
 
After being alerted, firefighters were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched.
 
Five of the seven workers were rescued, while two women, identified as Yamuna and Rameshwari, residents of Sarora village, were charred to death, he said.
 
The fire has been brought under control, he said. The district administration and police officials are present at the site and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.
(With PTI inputs)
