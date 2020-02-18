Thane mayor announces crackdown on hawkers, says 'will ensure footpaths are free'

Image Source : PTI Maharastra Thane mayor announces crackdown on hawkers

Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske announced a crackdown on hawkers in the city and directed the Thane Municipal Corporation to ensure that roads and footpaths are hawker-free. Addressing a meet at the civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, he said footpaths and roads were meant for citizens and they should be free at all times.

"I want torid footpaths and roads of hawkers for Thane citizens," he said. "Even if hawkers' associations agitate against me, take out a morcha or burn my effigy I don't care. I will ensure that roads and footpaths are free of hawkers," the mayor said. He directed the civic administration to act on the matter immediately.

