US judge scraps Trump's $100,000 fee on H-1B visas: How will this move benefit Indian professionals?

Washington:

A federal judge in US’ Boston has struck down the Trump administration’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications, creating a fresh legal challenge to a policy that was introduced to curb the hiring of foreign workers in the United States. In a big ruling issued on Monday, US District Court Judge Leo Sorokin sided with a coalition of 20 states that challenged the fee increase.

The states argued that the higher charge would make it harder for employers to recruit skilled workers for essential roles, including doctors and teachers. The administration had defended the measure as a way to discourage companies from relying on foreign labour and to protect jobs for American workers.

However, Sorokin concluded that the executive branch had gone beyond its legal authority when it imposed the fee.

“The Court finds that the policy imposes a tax on H-1B petitions without the requisite delegation by Congress,” Sorokin wrote.

The H-1B programme is designed to help employers fill specialised positions when qualified American workers are unavailable. Technology firms are among the largest users of the visa, and nearly three-quarters of approved H-1B workers come from India.

Before the fee increase, employers already faced costs running into several thousand dollars for most H-1B applications. The announcement of the new charge triggered confusion among businesses, students and workers both in the United States and overseas, prompting multiple legal challenges.

“Today’s victory protects the integrity of the H-1B visa program as a tool to address severe labor shortages in vital industries like education, healthcare, and medical research,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said in a statement. “In Massachusetts, this win will ensure we can fill critical vacancies and hire world-class faculty and researchers at colleges and universities across the Commonwealth,” Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said.

How will this be helpful for Indians seeking opportunities in US?

The decision by a federal judge to strike down former President Donald Trump’s proposed $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas is likely to benefit Indians, who make up the largest share of H-1B visa holders in the United States.

Had the fee been implemented, many US companies might have reduced hiring of foreign professionals because of the significantly higher cost of sponsorship. With the fee blocked, American employers can continue recruiting skilled Indian workers—especially in technology, engineering, healthcare, and research—without facing an additional financial burden.

This could help sustain demand for Indian talent, preserve job opportunities in the US, and make it easier for qualified Indian professionals to secure H-1B sponsorship in the future.

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