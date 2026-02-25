Thalassery Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Thalassery Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 13 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Thalassery is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Kannur district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). AN Shamseer, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated MP Aravindakshan of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 36801 votes.

Thalassery Assembly constituency is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Shafi Parambil won the Vadakara parliamentary seat by defeating Kk Shailaja of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 114506 votes.

Thalassery Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 174201 voters in the Thalassery constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 80308 were male in Thalassery and 93893 were female voters. There were 0 voters who belonged to the third gender. 4048 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Thalassery in 2021 was 296 (283 men and 13 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Thalassery constituency was 165970. Out of this, 75529 were male and 90441 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 773 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thalassery in 2016 was 682 (467 men and 215 women).

Thalassery Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate Adv AN Shamseer won the Thalassery seat with a margin of 3859 votes (28.03%). He was polled 81810 votes with a vote share of 61.52%. He defeated Congress candidate MP Aravindakshan, who got 45009 votes with a vote share of 33.84%. WPOI candidate Shamseer Ibrahim stood third with 1963 votes (1.48%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Adv AN Shamseer won the Thalassery seat with a margin of 34117 votes (25.72%). He was polled 70741 votes with a vote share of 53.32%. Congress candidate AP Abdullakutty got 36624 votes (27.61%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate VK Sajeevan stood third with 22125 votes (16.68%).

Thalassery Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Adv AN Shamseer (CPM)

2011: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (CPM)

Thalassery Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Palakkad Assembly constituency was 132989 (75.08%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 132666 (79.43%).