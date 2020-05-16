Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Budgam; LeT over-ground worker arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV/ MANZOOR MIR Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Budgam; LeT operative arrested

The security forces on Saturday busted a terrorist hideout in the Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested five terror associates including one over-ground Worker of Pakistan-backed terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba. The arrested terror associates namely, Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parwaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone, were involved in providing logistic support and shelter to LeT terrorists.

The security official busted the hideout busted in Arizal Khansaib, Budgam and arrested a top over ground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba, namely Zahoor Wani. The officials have also recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Police, army and CRPF during a search operation, arrested 01 Top militant associate of LeT ,from Budgam. a hideout was also discovered which was used by militants .From the hideout various incriminating material , arms and ammunition were also recovered. @ indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/nd31YfgHed — Mir Manzoor (@Mir_indiatv) May 16, 2020

The security forces are likely to make arrests and recoveries later in the day based on the informations revealed by wani. A close associate of LeT terrorist Yusuf Qantroo is also arrested. The hideout was found some 200 to 300 m away from his house at his own land.

He was providing logistics, hideout and transportation to LeT terrorists led by Yusuf, who mainly operates in Badgam and Baramulla areas. Meanwhile, investigation is underway.

