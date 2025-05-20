Terror suspect from Andhra Pradesh remanded to 14-day judicial custody Rahiman, an engineering graduate, was apprehended after a joint operation by the counter-intelligence units of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Amaravati:

Siraz Ur Rahiman, a 29-year-old resident of Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody following his arrest on charges related to a terror plot. The arrest was made under Section 152 and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Vizianagaram II Town police station, as confirmed by the Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police.

Rahiman, an engineering graduate, was apprehended after a joint operation by the counter-intelligence units of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Authorities seized explosive materials, including ammonia, sulphur, and aluminium powder, from his possession. Investigations revealed that Rahiman had procured these substances online and had conducted a trial of a homemade improvised explosive device (IED) in a forested area near Rampachodavaram.