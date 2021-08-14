Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terror hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda; ammunition seized

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted a terrorist hideout at Tanta forest in Doda district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from an underground dump, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of special operations group (SOG) and other security forces launched a combing and search operation (CASO) in the Tanta forests of Tehsil Kahara since early morning and seized a cache of arms and ammunition on Friday evening, they said.

In-charge SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom said his team busted the underground terrorist hideout in Tanta Forest and recovered war-like stores, including weapons, other arms and ammunition, beside some documents.

