Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

In a joint operation with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Kishtwar district.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, Muzamil Hussain Shah joined Hizbul Mujahideen a few days back. He was arrested from Kulna forest area of Patimahalla Palmar in a joint operation by 17 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 52 Bn.

Police recovered one grenade, one magazine and 30 rounds of AK-47 rifle from his possession.

"Kishtwar Police in association with Security Forces arrested the third person identified as Muzamil Hussain Shah, resident of Meerna Patimahalla Palmar, Kishtwar District who joined HM terrorist ranks a few days back from Kulna forest area of Patimahalla Palmar on Friday. One grenade and magazine with 30 rounds has been recovered from his possession," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An FIR was registered at Dacchan police station and further investigation into the matter is on.

