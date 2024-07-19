Terror activities on a rise in J-K: Why are Pakistani terrorist groups using shadow outfits for attacks?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian Army

The terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in the last one and a half months have put the spotlight back on the rise of terrorism in the region and Pakistan using its stooges – the shadow outfits – for bloodshed. These outfits claim the responsibility for attacks in the Valley and nearby areas. The ‘Kashmir Tigers’, which is a shadow group of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), claimed responsibility for attacks in Doda and Kathua in which 10 security personnel were killed in action.

Five Army soldiers were killed, including an officer earlier this week in a gun battle with terrorists in Doda. The Kashmir Tigers issued warning of more such strikes against the Army.

Recently, the pictures emerged from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) where the Pakistani Army was seen training terrorists for infiltration into the border. The pictures surfaced, revealing once again the face of Pakistan and its role behind growing terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, which not too long ago, witnessed a peaceful and historic voting percentage in the Lok Sabha Elections.

The major reason behind the shadow outfits of the terrorist organisations in Pakistan claiming responsibilities for various attacks is to mislead the investigation in India and also to make an attempt to give terror attacks an indigenous colour. The name ‘Kashmir Tigers’ suggests that those carrying out the attacks are the local Kashmiris, however, the pictures that emerged from the PoK show that the role of Pakistan in the spate of terror attacks cannot be denied.

Role of Kashmir Tigers in terror attacks

The name of the outfit first emerged after the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. The terrorist outfit has since then claimed responsibility for various terror attacks.

On June 12, they attacked the Army’s Temporary Operating Base in Doda and injured five Army jawans. The targeted attack took place at a joint checkpoint of the police and Rashtriya Rifles at an Indian Army base in the Chattargala area.

Kashmir Tigers conducted another attack on July 9 in Kathua in which they targeted the Army truck in which five Army personnel were killed in action.

According to army sources, security forces had left for patrolling in the hilly area at Badnota in Machedi area of ​​Lohai Malhar block, about 123 km from Kathua, at 3.30 pm in two trucks. The road was unpaved, the speed of the vehicle was also slow. There was a high hill on one side and a ditch on the other. During this time, the terrorists first threw grenades on the truck and then fired indiscriminately with sniper guns.

